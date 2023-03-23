Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Trading Down 1.1 %

Delek US stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

