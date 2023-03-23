Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

