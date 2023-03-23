Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

