Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 212,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Articles

