Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Shares of ADP opened at $213.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

