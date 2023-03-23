Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $63.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

