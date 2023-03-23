Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,030,918 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

