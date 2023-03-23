Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.86 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $20.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

