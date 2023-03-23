Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $152.09 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.74.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.