Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

