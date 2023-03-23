Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

