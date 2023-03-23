Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 10,650 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 133,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

MQY stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.