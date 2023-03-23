Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 10,919 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.