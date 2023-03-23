Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 12,190 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.