Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.6 %

BDX opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

