Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFSC opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock worth $5,220,976. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

