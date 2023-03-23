Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

