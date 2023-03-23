Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $272.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

