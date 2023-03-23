Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

