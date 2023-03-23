Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares during the period.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

