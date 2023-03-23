Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 310.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

