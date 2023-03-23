Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

