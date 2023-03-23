Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 266.67%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
