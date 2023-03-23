Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 14,520 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

