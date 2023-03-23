Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 243,717 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,717 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.