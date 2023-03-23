Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.