Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 449 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FVAL. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,665,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

FVAL stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

