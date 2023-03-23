Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 8,870 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adient by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $2,030,108. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

