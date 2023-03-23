Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 8,870 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adient by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
Adient Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of ADNT opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $47.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $2,030,108. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
