Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 9,690 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 675,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 97,392 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 246,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.42 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

