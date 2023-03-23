N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,951 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in N-able were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 375,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 88,993 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,701,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after buying an additional 865,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after buying an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,344,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 330,049 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other N-able news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NABL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.46 and a beta of 0.43.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

