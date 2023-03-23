Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 11,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 48,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Nano One Materials from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

