National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,106.67.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.86) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.14) in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

National Grid Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $63.72 on Thursday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93.

Institutional Trading of National Grid

About National Grid

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $707,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $5,119,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

