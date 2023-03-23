NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.08. Approximately 959,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,346,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.70 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.75.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

