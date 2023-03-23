Next Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $103.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

