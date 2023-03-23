NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,913,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 6,140,952 shares.The stock last traded at $123.98 and had previously closed at $125.61.

The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at NIKE

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

