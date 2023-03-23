Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,934,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $68,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.3 %

NOK stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

