Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 854,895 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $118.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

