Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 854,895 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Monday, February 13th.
The company has a market cap of $118.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
