Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Head to Head Contrast

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and Bain Capital Specialty Finance are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Star Investment Corp. IV N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 47.19% 9.27% 4.17%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Star Investment Corp. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 1 0 0 1.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. IV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Star Investment Corp. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $1.63 7.33

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. IV.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Northern Star Investment Corp. IV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

