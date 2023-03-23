NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

NOV Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

