Nutex Health (NUTX) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) is one of 185 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nutex Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Nutex Health Competitors -46.20% -9,233.36% -5.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nutex Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutex Health Competitors 762 4684 10034 252 2.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nutex Health currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.94%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than its rivals.

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutex Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million -$424.78 million -0.93 Nutex Health Competitors $4.11 billion $38.96 million -17.20

Nutex Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nutex Health rivals beat Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

