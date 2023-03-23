NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.05.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.11, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

