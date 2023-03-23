NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Set at $265.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price objective on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.05.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

