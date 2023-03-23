O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.5 %

OI stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

