Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $896.24

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 896.24 ($11.01) and traded as low as GBX 887.50 ($10.90). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 887.50 ($10.90), with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

Ocean Wilsons Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 928.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 896.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3,550.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

About Ocean Wilsons

(Get Rating)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.