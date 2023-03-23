Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,610,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $69,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olin Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLN opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

