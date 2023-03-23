Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$85.00 and last traded at C$85.00, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$83.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.43%.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$208.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.