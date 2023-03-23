On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Stake Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of ON by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ON by 50.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $5,301,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $2,204,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONON. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

ON Stock Up 0.4 %

ON Profile

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $27.36 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

