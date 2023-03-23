ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 1866768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

ONON has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of ON by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

ON Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

