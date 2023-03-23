One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

One Heritage Group Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,771.59. The company has a market capitalization of £7.74 million, a PE ratio of -285.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.23.

One Heritage Group Company Profile

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and investment management company that focuses on the residential sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the development of apartments and co-living housing projects in urban centres. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

