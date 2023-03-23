Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Open Text alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Open Text by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Announces Dividend

Shares of OTEX opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Open Text has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.